Over the years, Bollywood has surely produced some fantastic music. However, music from other languages has had a significant impact.

Here’s a list of some Hindi film songs that were strongly impacted by other music:

1. “Pehli Nazar” from “Race” (2008) and Kim Hyung Su’s Korean song “Sarang Hae Yo” (2005).

2. “Zaalima” from “Raees” (2017) and “Eyes, Nose, Lips” (2014) by Korean singer Taeyang.

3. It appears that Bollywood music producers are big fans of K-Pop, because here’s another example: “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007)’s title track and the first few notes of JTL’s “My Lecon” (2001).

4.”Pal Pal” from the 2006 film “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” and Cliff Richard’s “Theme For A Dream,” which was released nearly half a century earlier.

5. The chorus of “Koi Mil Gaya” from one of my favourite movies, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998), and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliant 1980 song “Take That Look Off Your Face.”