South Korea has gifted us the most popular song Gangnam style, which was the heart of every party. Also, Kim Ung Yong was the Guinness record holder for having the highest IQ in the world. He belonged to South Korea.
Beside all this we have listed down the strange school rules that every South Korean follows. So let’s take a look at 5 strange school rules in South Korea!
- School Uniform: Every school has their dress codes. However, in South Korea schools do not even allow students to take small rings and chains, and even if you have put a dark lip balm, you might be in trouble.
- The Bathroom: Students themselves have to bring tissue paper. It is said that most of the schools in South Korea does not come stocked with tissue paper.
- No Shoes: As we have traditions in Indian homes, to not take shoes inside the house. This rule fits into with South Korean schools. The shoes have to be removed outside the school and slippers are too worn.
- Take Out The Trash: Schools in Japan make students to clean the school floors. Here, in South Korea the situation is more tragic. Students are even made to clean the garbage outside the school area.
- No Prom or Homecoming: Usually, in other parts during the homecoming, proms and other cultural activities are organized. But, in South Korean schools, there is nothing like that. There are no societies organizing such parties. Also, students generally go to other places to celebrate. It so and forth balances the odd.