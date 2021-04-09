Srinagar: Five terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said Friday.
The gunfight started Thursday after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Three terrorists were killed Thursday evening.
After a lull in the night, the gunfight resumed on Friday morning in which two more terrorists were gunned down.
A search operation by the security forces is underway in the area.
