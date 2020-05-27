Bhadrak: In a shocking tragedy, a five-year old girl was electrocuted at Hatadiha village of Anandapur panchayat under Dhamnagar block in this district Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepanjali, daughter of Chakradhar Mallick of Hatadiha village.

Family sources said the deceased while playing outside the house came in contact with a live wire and collapsed. Family members immediately rushed her to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Family members of the deceased said that employees of power company Nesco had carried out restoration work near Chakradhar’s house Tuesday. They had left a live wire due to their carelessness. It has led to the death of his daughter alleged Chakradhar. The family has lodged a complained in this regard with the Dhamnagar police station.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation, it was learnt.

PNN