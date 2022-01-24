Puri: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the rooftop of her house in Odisha’s Puri town, police said Monday.

The girl is at present fighting for her life at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

The incident happened on Sunday when the girl was alone at home, police said.

The accused, an acquaintance to her family, took the girl to the rooftop and allegedly raped her, they said.

On hearing her screams, the girl’s mother rushed to the roof and found the accused have fled from the spot, police said.

The girl was admitted to the Puri district hospital and later shifted to the medical facility in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

Four separate teams have been formed to nab the accused, a driver, Superintendent of Police KV Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

The accused is a native of Jagatsinghpur district, police said.

PTI