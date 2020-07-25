Koksara: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old child who was mauled by stray dogs succumbed to death at Khuntia village under this police station in Kalahandi district Friday.

The deceased child has been identified as Basant, son of Laxmidhar Dharua.

According to the villagers, Basant and some other children were playing near a pond close to his house. All of a sudden, a pack of stray dogs started barking at the children. Fearing the dogs, they all ran for cover. However, Basant stumbled upon a stone and fell down. The dogs then pounced on him, severely injuring him. However, a profusely bleeding Basant was rescued by a passerby before his family members rushed him to Parla primary health centre (PHC). He was then shifted to Dharmagarh government hospital.

After getting him treated, Basant’s family took him back to the village. However, he succumbed to his injuries Friday.

