Remuna: A man was arrested in Barapada village under Khantapada police limits of Balasore district Tuesday evening for allegedly smuggling cannabis in a car.

A woman passenger of that car — said to be an accomplice of the man — gave the cops a slip. About 50 kilograms of cannabis were seized from the vehicle, locals said.

According to Khantapada police, the driver of the car and the woman passenger were transporting cannabis from Bhubaneswar to Balasore in the vehicle.

After crossing the Sergarh toll gate, both has entered in Barapada village where they had parked their car. Finding their movement unusual, Barapada villagers tried to talk to them. However, they sped away as the villagers approached. Locals informed the cops and tried to stop the vehicle on their own as well.

Eventually the villagers managed to stop the car and found cannabis in it. While both the driver and the woman were held by the locals, the woman managed to flee from the spot before the police team could arrive.

On being informed, both Khantapada and Shergarh police reached the spot, arrested the accused driver and seized the cannabis packets.

PTI