Bhopal: At least 50 nurses of Bhopal-based Hamidia Hospital, the biggest government-run medical facility in the Madhya Pradesh capital, have accused its medical superintendent of sexual harassment. This allegation has prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to order an inquiry.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has also served a notice to the Commissioner, Health. It has sought a reply within 10 days.

Madhya Pradesh medical education department minister Vishvas Sarang confirmed that a complaint has been received against Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr Deepak Maravi.

“Seeing the seriousness of the complaint, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. It will be conducted by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra,” Sarang said without elaborating details.

Also read: Woman IAF pilot alleges sexual harassment by flight commander

Hospital sources said at least 50 women nurses have accused Dr Maravi of sexual harassment and obscene acts, especially during night duty. The number of nurses may be more.

When contacted and asked about the complaint against him, Dr Maravi said that he was busy in a meeting with a senior official.

On the other hand, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said the government should take strict action on the complaints of nurses. “An incident of indecent behaviour with 50 female nurses in Bhopal’s prestigious Hamidia Hospital has come to light. This is a very serious matter related to the safety of women in the workplace,” Nath said.

Citing the recent incident in Bhopal wherein the face of a woman was slashed by a man, the former chief minister said, “Madhya Pradesh tops the country in the number of crimes against women and minor girls. Even little girls are not safe. Is it good governance? Is this good law and order?”