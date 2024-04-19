Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is monitoring polling across 50 per cent of the booths through webcasting.

Additionally, the ECI has deployed 1,510 video teams at the polling booths, as stated by the chief electoral officer (CEO).

The commission has established 111 model polling stations, with 45 booths managed by women personnel, 36 by youths, and 32 by differently-abled staff. Arrangements including wheelchairs and volunteers have been made for people with disabilities, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said.

The security of the strong rooms, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be stored after polling, will also be handled by the CPMF.

Rinwa further noted that air ambulances and helicopters have been stationed in Moradabad and Bareilly to transport security personnel in case of emergencies.

In order to maintain vigilance, the ECI has assigned six general observers, five police observers, 10 expenditure observers, 1,272 sector magistrates, 150 zonal magistrates, 103 static magistrates, and 1,861 micro observers across the eight constituencies, Rinwa added.

Voters can lodge complaints on 18001801950 as well as on the C-Vigil App.