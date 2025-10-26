Bhubaneswar: As the BJP government in the state completed its 500 days in office, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said that his administration has implemented all the promises made by the party in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Majhi, who took oath of office as the first BJP CM of Odisha June 12, 2024, in a statement thanked the people of Odisha for their support and said that keeping promises made to the people is the basic principle of his government.

“Your unwavering support and trust are the foundation of our government’s success. We have promptly implemented all the promises we made as a ‘people’s government’.

Our basic principle is ‘keeping our word’; inspired by this mantra, we have set a new and people-centric standard of governance in the state,” he said.

Listing the achievements of his government, Majhi said that the farmers of Odisha are now getting Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as promised by the party.

He said that though the MSP of paddy is fixed at Rs 2,300 per quintal, the state government provides an additional Rs 800 as input assistance to farmers.

More than 19 lakh farmers have received a direct benefit of Rs 7,411 crore. In addition, 51 lakh farmers have benefited from the CM Kisan Yojana.

About one crore women have been provided financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana, which was launched for women’s empowerment, and about 17 lakh women have moved towards financial independence as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.