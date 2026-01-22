Bargarh: Acting on a tip-off, Town Police in Bargarh seized 5,050 bottles of cough syrup and arrested six persons, including a woman, during a raid at an under-construction building near Bargarh-Katapali Road Wednesday. Two juveniles were also detained for their involvement in the offence, police said.

The accused were identified as Azad Banchhor, 21, of Bhadigaon village under Bhatli police limits; Naimish Behera, 43, of Mulbar village; Umakanta Sahu, 40, of Kanbar village; Sasmita Behera, 27, of Nilibandhapada under Bargarh Town police limits; Achyutananda Dora, 47, of Ghulipali; and Sunil Kumar Padhi, 39, of Golaknagar (Godbhaga) under Burla police limits in Sambalpur district. Cash worth Rs 76,700 and several vehicles allegedly used in the operation, including two motorcycles (a TVS Rider and an Avenger), a Bullet motorcycle, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, a Hero Super Splendor motorcycle, an electric scooter, and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession. A case (48/26) has been registered with Bargarh Town Police, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Addressing a presser at Bargarh Town PS, Superintendent of Police PS Meena said police received a tip-off that large quantities of cough syrups were being stored at the under-construction house on Bargarh-Katapali road.

Acting on the inputs, a police team conducted a raid around 10:30am and seized at least 5,050 bottles, packed in sacks. Following the seizure, police arrested the accused linked to the racket and seized the cash, vehicle used in the operation and mobile phones, Meena said. He said the involvement of two minors was also detected, and they have been detained. Police are investigating the source of the cough syrup and its intended destination. Further inquiries are underway to determine whether others are involved in the operation, Meena said.