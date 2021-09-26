New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family welfare Sunday said 53.5 per cent of people in the 18-44 age group have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry, 34,66,84,035 people in this age bracket have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 7,34,36,483 have received both the doses.

In the age group of 45-59 years, 28.3 per cent of people have been vaccinated which includes 15,59,65,608 people with one dose and 7,35,71,780 people with both doses.

Similarly, in the senior citizen age group i.e. above 60 years, 9,94,61,207 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 5,46,03,690 have been jabbed twice.

India has so far vaccinated 85,60,81,527 people with 68,42,786 being inoculated during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 28,336 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported were slightly lesser than what was recorded Saturday. The death toll has now mounted to 4,46,918.