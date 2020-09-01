Lucknow: Fifty-six more people died Tuesday of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, raising the toll to 3,542. Uttar Pradesh also reported 5,571 fresh cases of infection. It pushed the state’s infection count to 2,35,757, said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Briefing reporters here, Prasad said 1,49,874 samples were tested Monday for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Among them 5,571 samples tested positive for the disease, he added. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state is 1.50 per cent, he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 55,538. So far 1,76,677 patients have recovered from the disease and they have been discharged. The recovery rate of the state is around 75 per cent, the official added.

“So far, over 57.76 lakh sampled have been tested for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh,” Prasad informed. The overall positivity of the disease in the state stands at 4.6 per cent,” he added.

High positivity has been seen in Kanpur (12.3 per cent), Gorakhpur (12.2%), Lucknow (11.5%), Maharajganj (9.2%) and Deoria (8.3%). Less positivity is being recorded in Hamirpur (1.3 per cent), Sambhal (1.2%), Hathras (one per cent), Mahoba (0.8%) and Baghpat (0.7%) informed Prasad.