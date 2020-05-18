Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district have become coronavirus-free, informed the Odisha state Health and Family Welfare Department Monday.

The department shared it through twitter that as many as 57 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state Monday. Of them, 40 are from Ganjam, five from Jagatsinghpur, four from Mayurbhanj, three from Bhubaneswar, two from Bolangir and one each from Sundargarh, Balasore and Kendrapara.

With the Monday’s recoveries, Odisha’s total recovery cases have gone up to 277.

Notably, Bhubaneswar was initially a COVID-19 hotspot with 50 cases.

On the same day when 57 patients were recovered and discharged from COVID-19 hospitals across Odisha, the state registered another 48 new coronavirus positive cases. The state’s tally has now gone up to 876.

