Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian reviewed various development projects, interacted with the general public, and participated in the Nua-O programme during his visit to Nuapada district, Friday. While participating in the Nua-O programme, Pandian interacted with college students and advised them to work hard to achieve their dreams. The Nabin Odisha Chairman urged them to take benefit of the platform provided by Nua-O to showcase their talents and achieve holistic personality development in addition to academic achievements. He emphasised that students should work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life, assuring them that the college transformation projects in Nuapada district will be completed by the end of February. The 5T Chairman motivated them to aim high in life while speaking to them about the achievements of prominent personalities from their district.

Later in the day, Pandian reviewed the progress of the redevelopment of Maa Sunadei temple, Jogeswar temple and Patal Ganga being done with an allocation of Rs 12.35 crore. He also took stock of the progress of the ongoing mega lift irrigation project at Konabira and six such projects in Boden and Sinapali blocks being built for Rs 425.43 crore. The projects will help irrigate 21,269 acre of land. “All the projects have been taken up based on grievances and demands by people to the 5T Chairman when he visited Nuapada in May 2023,” said an official.

Pandian also reviewed other major projects in the district like construction of a trauma care facility at Nuapada DHH being executed with an allocation of Rs 75.70 crore, the construction of OPDIPD complex, and the implementation of ‘Ama Hospital’ at SDH, Khariar at a total cost of Rs 17.74 crore. Later, Pandian also reviewed the progress of work on the road connecting Sunabeda to Komna being built for Rs 30 crore. Pandian also interacted with people at Binopur field and received their grievances on various issues while assuring an early resolution.