Bhubaneswar: The Odisha state government has excluded the ‘5T charter’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ components from the annual Performance Appraisal Reports (PAR) and Confidence Character Rolls (CCR) of its employees.

The General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) department Wednesday issued an official communiqué in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Commissioner-cum-Secretaries of all departments, departmental chiefs, revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and district collectors of the state.

“The state government felt that there is no need of the 5T charter and Mo Sarkar components in the annual PAR/CCR of Group A, B and C employees of Odisha. It has decided to drop the 5T charter and Mo Sarkar components from the PAR/CCR of government employees from 2024-25 fiscal,” read the GA&PG department’s communiqué.

Sources said that the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government feels that proper appraisal of the employees can also be done without both the 5T Charter and the Mo Sarkar clauses. That is the reason it has decided to do away with both the clauses.

Notably, the previous BJD government in Odisha, under the leadership of party supremo Naveen Patnaik, had introduced the 5T charter and Mo Sarkar components in the PAR/CCR of Group A, B and C employees of the state.

The BJD government had then asked all departments to accord 20 per cent weightage to an employee’s performance in implementing the 5T charter in his PAR/CCR.

The BJD lost power in Odisha to the BJP in the 2024 Assembly polls in the state. This is the first time that the BJP has managed to dethrone the BJD after 24 years.

