Bhubaneswar: As part of its 5T model of governance, the state government Friday took stern action against the corrupt and inefficient officials by dismissing four officials and giving compulsory retirement to two others.

The four corrupt officials were dismissed from their services after courts convicted them in Vigilance cases recently. They are—assistance executive engineer Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, Nuapada District Industries Centre general manager Pradeep Kumar Ray, Banki block ex-stipendiary engineer Bigyan Kumar Beuria and Nimapara NAC’s ex-junior engineer Amiya Kumar Sethi.

Similarly, the government has given compulsory retirement to Narayan Tiadi, who was working as assistant engineer, Rural Water Supply & Sanitation department, Bargarh. Tiadi was asked to take premature retirement for his alleged gross inefficiency and lack of integrity while discharging his duty. He was also an accused in a Vigilance case for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and has been unauthorisedly absent from duty for long time.

Besides, compulsory retirement has also been given to PH assistant engineer Gyanendra Patel for remaining absent from duty for a long time.

Since August 2019, as many as 59 corrupt officials have been dismissed from services while 12 were given compulsory retirement and pension of 11 retired employees has been stopped.