Balasore: With 5T put in place, the Balasore district administration has mounted a major exercise to bring in efficiency in official work.

Holding a review meeting on implementation of 5T Saturday here, Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty directed officials of all departments to identify inefficient officers having three proceedings against them and above 50 years.

He made it clear that those officials disobeying rules, shirking work and unpunctual will be given mandatory retirement. A list of such officials will be prepared.

The district administration’s action has come in the wake of the implementation of 5T charter and “Mo Sarkar” initiative of the government in many departments.

As the administration has been receiving a host of complaints on MDM and free uniforms, it laid stress on bringing more transparency in it.

The officials of the women and child welfare department were directed to complete distribution of free uniforms and chhattu within 10 days.

The fisheries department was also asked to dispose of applications meant for new ponds for pisciculture.

The review meeting also focused on the smooth management of paddy procurement starting from November 25 in the district. The administration made it clear that effective steps should be taken so as to ensure that there should be no untoward situation arising out of the token system for procurement.

The civil supplies department was asked to ensure that miller do not deliver poor quality rice to the government.

Amid allegations about messy healthcare, the CDMO was directed to ensure doctors don’t prescribe medicines to patients to purchase from outside the hospital.

Some officials in the RTO office are allegedly acting like middlemen for various works. The RTO was directed to have a strict vigil on unscrupulous officials to make works easy for people.

Besides, the excise department was told to intensify raids and patrolling to stop bootlegging and drug peddling in the district.

The Collector has made it clear that since the government has adopted a tough stand on implementation of 5T, all officials should be careful and responsible.

ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak also laid stress on transparency in official work.

Notably, the 5-T mantra is based on the philosophy of transparency, teamwork, technology and time leading to transformation.

Under the new initiative, the Chief Minister and other ministers have been talking to common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of responses and services they received after they visit government facilities.