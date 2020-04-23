Bhubaneswar: In a bid to check the preparedness and status of COVID-19 hospitals in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, Secretary to Chief Minister 5T VK Pandian and Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra visit COVID hospitals of these three districts Thursday.

During the visit, Pandian and team went to COVID Hospital at old district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri, COVID Hospital at old sub-divisional hospital (SDH) in Jeypore of Koraput and a yet to be functional COVID hospital at the B.Ed. College at Hirli in Nabarangpur.

The officials checked the manpower tie-up, medicines, ICU facility, isolation wards, etc.

Moreover, Pandian also held discussions with district administration of the three districts on issues relating to the lockdown, facilitating of other activities exempted from the lockdown, ensuring that food is served to the destitute and helpless people in the Gram Panchayats and urban areas and maintenance of social distance.

Notably, the Chief Minister has directed to set up Odisha COVID Hospitals in every district by next week with a plan to set up 36 hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 6000, as the state races ahead in its preparedness to provide top-notch treatment to people infected with the novel coronavirus.

PNN