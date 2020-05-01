Jharsuguda: 5T secretary VK Pandian and development commissioner Suresh Mohapatra Friday visited Jharsuguda and Sundargarh to review the COVID-19 preparedness in these districts by the local administration.

Pandian and Mohapatra went to the COVID hospital at the old DHH premises in Jharsuguda district and inspected the facilities there including manpower tie-ups, medicine facility, ICU, isolation wards among others.

Moreover, Pandian also held discussions with the district administration on issues relating to lockdown, facilitation of activities exempted from lockdown, ensuring food supply to the needy and encouraging people to follow social distancing.

Pandian was accompanied by DIG Himanshu Lal, Jharsuguda collector Saroj Kumar Samal, SP Rahul PR and CDMO Dr Jagadish Chandra Barik and additional collector Pradeep Kumar Sahoo during his Jharsuguda visit.

After Jharsuguda, Pandian went to Sundargarh where he reviewed COVID preparedness at NTPC medical college in the district.

