New Delhi: The Centre will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers. This has to be done for enhanced safety of occupants, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday. In a series of tweets, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said his ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag with effect from July 1, 2019 and front co-passenger airbag with effect from January 1, 2022.

“In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of six Airbags compulsory,” Gadkari said. GSR here stands for General Statutory Rules.

Nitin Gadkari further said that to minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions on the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 (four) additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category.

“ …I.E two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever,” Gadkari asserted. According to Gadkari, this will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost/variant of the vehicle.