Berhampur: As many as 30 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Ganjam district, Tuesday. Out of these, six corona warriors have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

Reports shared by the district administration said six corona warriors, nine with travel history and 15 active contacts of positive cases have tested positive.

Meanwhile, in view of increase of Covid cases in the district, the administration has decided to open a Covid hospital in Purussotampur NAC area. Chattrapur sub-collector Priya Ranjan Prusty took stock of the situation in the area Tuesday.

A step was taken to put in place hospital facility at Taratarini Kalyan mandap.

Necessary work will be completed, said the sub-collector.