Mangaluru: In a dramatic and swift operation, 6 cows were rescued from being smuggled in a vehicle for alleged cattle trafficking at Moodbidri in Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district, police said Sunday.

“The 6 cows were rescued earlier in the day from a vehicle in which they were found tied in its backside, while 3 culprits, including its driver escaped from the spot in another car that was behind it in the ghat section,” Moodbidri police station house officer Rajesh Kumar told IANS on phone.

Moodbidri is about 50km northeast of Mangaluru in the state’s coastal area.

“Moodbidri police inspector D.S. Dinesh Kumar intercepted the vehicle on his rounds at Moodukonaje near Shirthady, as the culprits tried to escape from the spot. When the patrolling jeep chased the vehicle to stop, its driver reversed it and collided with it. The inspector fired two rounds in air in self-defence but the culprits managed to escape in another car,” Kumar recalled.

The 6 cows, which were crammed in the rear of the vehicle where its back seats were removed, were brought to the police station and sheltered.

“A case of illegal cattle trafficking, rash driving and attempt to murder has been registered against the unidentified culprits under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the Karnataka prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle Act,” Kumar added.

The police are also ascertaining the vehicle’s owner in which the cattle were being smuggled to trace the culprits,” Kumar added.

The vehicle has been confiscated and parked at the police station.

