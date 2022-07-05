Komna/Bhadrak: At least six people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Nuapada and Bhadrak districts Monday, police said. In Nuapada, five people, including a minor, were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were all travelling on was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway-353 between Udyanbandha and Krishna villages, a police officer said. Three people died on the spot, and two others succumbed to the injuries at a hospital. The identities of the deceased and the injured were not immediately known but it is suspected that the injured woman may be the mother of the deceased minor.

In another incident, a man died and his wife was critically injured after the car they were travelling in dashed into a concrete mixer machine on National Highway-16 near Rahanja Chhak in Bhadrak district. The deceased was identified as Surendra Sahu, 45, an employee of Electricity department and a native of Asurali area in the district. His wife Sudhansubala, 40, was seriously injured in the accident while their three-year-old daughter survived the crash unhurt, police said.