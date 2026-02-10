Bhubaneswar: If things go well, National Highway (NH) 55 connecting Sambalpur and Cuttack will be widened to six lanes, while all state highways will be expanded to four lanes, as Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Monday directed officers to fast-track measures for the mega initiative.

Reviewing various ongoing and proposed development projects of the Works department at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Harichandan directed officials to significantly speed up execution to meet Odisha’s long-term infrastructure goals.

Emphasising the vision of the Prime Minister for Odisha’s development and the state’s resolve to build a ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036, Harichandan said that rapid implementation of road and infrastructure projects is essential. He instructed senior officers and engineers to leverage modern software, technology and professional expertise to improve efficiency and project delivery.

He stated that the overall development of the state cannot be achieved by focusing only on major cities. Instead, strong and seamless connectivity across all regions must be ensured.

Drawing parallels with the Bhubaneswar city expansion plan, Harichandan stressed the need to prepare a proposal for the construction of an outer ring road for Cuttack city. Highlighting the importance of strengthening east–west connectivity in Odisha, he discussed with officers regarding a survey to expand the Sambalpur–Cuttack NH-55 into six lanes.

Additionally, the minister directed officials to take fast-track steps to upgrade all state highways to four lanes, and to initiate surveys and submit detailed reports to the government at the earliest.

In the presence of Works department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and OBCC Managing Director Anupam Saha, the meeting reviewed several key road projects, including Jayadev Vihar–Nandankanan Road and the Left Parallel Road, Pataragadia–Daruthenga Road, proposed Kelucharan–Phulnakhara Road, Palasuni to Garage Square Road, Acharya Vihar–Kalinga Hospital Road, Kaimatia Square–Gothapatna Road, Gohiria to Chhatabar via Madanpur Road and AIIMS access road.

The review also included major NH projects such as widening of the Konark–Puri–Satapada Road, new alignment for the Pipli–Konark Road, Cuttack–Kandarpur Road and Kandarpur–Balikuda Road, and construction of Jeypore bypass and Bolangir bypass.

The minister reiterated that timely completion of these projects would play a crucial role in boosting connectivity, economic growth and balanced regional development across Odisha.