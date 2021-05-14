Chandigarh: Five children drowned in a pond in a village in Punjab’s Ludhiana Friday, as well as a migrant who trying to save them, police said. The incident happened in Mangarh village, where the five children, aged between seven and 10 years, accidentally drowned to death.

The 22-year-old migrant who jumped into the pond in a futile attempt to rescue them also lost his life. Expressing deep shock over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of each of the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that four bodies had so far been recovered and search for the remaining two was in progress.