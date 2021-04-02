Cuttack: Commissionerate Police in Cuttack arrested Friday morning six touts including four ambulance drivers for allegedly diverting patients to private hospitals from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH). Giving this information Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said that Mangalabag police arrested two employees of SCBMCH and the ambulance drivers for their involvement in the illegal activity. Singh said, “Several other employees and doctors are suspected to be involved in the racket. Stern action will be taken against them.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, such allegations used to surface earlier in 2019. Many middlemen were diverting patients who come to the government-run hospital to earn a commission from private medical facilities.

Since the same malady has surfaced again, the police have started investigating the matter in a serious manner. A senior official said that in future many more arrests will be made.

PNN