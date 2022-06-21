Berhampur: At least six undertrial prisoners (UTPs) lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail have been granted bail for their crimes but they are yet to be released as they are unable to arrange bailers and security deposits, a report said. Established in 1863, Berhampur Circle Jail is the oldest prison in south Odisha.

However, the jail is overcrowded as 1,027 prisoners have been lodged here against the capacity of 841 – 26 per cent more than its strength.

According to conditions of the court, these UTPs from poor financial backgrounds have failed to arrange bailers and money required for security deposits for which they could not be released despite getting bail.

According to Jailor Satya Narayan Behera, “The jail has 1,027 prisoners by June 18 of which 858 are UTPs while 169 are prisoners serving sentences in various offences. Similarly, out of the total number of prisoners 21 are women and among them 16 are UTPs while the remaining five are serving sentences in various crimes.” Observers said overcrowding has become a cause of concern which makes monitoring of prisoners a Herculean task for the jail authorities. This also leads to a surge in criminal activities inside the jails. The security of jail suffers is also at stake, they added.

Moreover, overcrowding also leads health issues and spread of contagious diseases inside the jail despite the inmates having the rights to basic amenities. Overcrowding deteriorates the mental health condition of inmates and spoils efforts to reform them to lead a productive life after they complete their jail term.