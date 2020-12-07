Bhubaneswar: A total of 607 patients have recovered Monday from COVID-19 in Odisha, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department said in a tweet. All the recovered persons have been discharged from their respective treatment centres,” the department added. The total number of people in Odisha who have beaten the COVID-19 virus went up to 3,16,447 with the new recoveries.

Mayurbhanj district with 96 new recoveries topped the list. It was followed by Nupada (61) and Sundargarh (53) in second and third places.

The other districts that reported recoveries Monday were: Khurda (44), Angul (40), Sambalpur (36), Cuttack (31), Bargarh, Puri and Keonjhar (25 each), Balasore and Kalahandi (19 each), Jajpur (17), Kendrapara (16), Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur (15 each) and Ganjam (11).

Districts from which single-digit recoveries were reported Friday are: Koraput (nine), Jharsuguda (seven), Bhadrak and Malkangiri (five each), Dhenkanal and Sonepur (four each), Deogarh and Rayagada (three each), Boudh, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Gajapati (two each) and Kandhamal (one).

The State Pool also reported 10 new recoveries Friday.