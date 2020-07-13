Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 616 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 13,737.

Six additional deaths pushed the death toll in the state to 70.

Regret to inform the demise of six Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 45-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 13, 2020

Out of the 616 new cases, 415 were reported from quarantine centres while 201 are local contacts,

District wise breakdown: Angul reported seven new cases, Balasore 27, Bargarh 31, Bhadrak and Bolangir two each, Cuttack and Keonjhar 23 each, Dhenkanal seven, Gajapati, Kendrapada and Puri one each, Ganjam 283, Jagatsinghpur 18, Jajpur 17, Jharsuguda 11, Kandhamal six, Khurda 29, Koraput 50, Malkangiri 14, Mayurbhanj 13, Nabarangpur 40 and Nuapada and Sundargarh five each.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,896.

PNN