Khaira: 61 people from various parts of Balasore, who were on a pilgrimage to Ahmadabad railway station in Gujarat, were stuck there, a report said. Their families have appealed to the administration to evacuate them from there.

The report added that these people belong to Agarpada, Soro, Bahanaga and Oupada areas. They were stranded in Ahmadabad due to lockdown since March 23.

Even as infection of Coronavirus reportedly spreads across the nation, their family members were deeply worried. The matter was intimated to a Union minister.

After being contacted, Ahmadabad Collector has reportedly made accommodation of the stranded pilgrim at a guest house.

