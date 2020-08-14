Cuttack: As many as 63 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 13 of them were reported from containment zones, 11 were home quarantine cases. 19 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 20 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

Out of the 101 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 63 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 58 recoveries (13thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/EI28Vkg3Ms — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 14, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 2,057 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,193 have recovered. There are 853 active cases and 11 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 52,653 with the detection of 1,981 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 314. As many as 1,225 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 40,711 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 7,65,065.