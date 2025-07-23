Berhampur: A 65-year-old man, suspected to have been suffering from depression, died by allegedly immolating himself in his house in Odisha’s Ganjam district Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Badiaostha village in the Pattapur police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Pitabash Acharya, a priest by profession.

He was living with his wife in the house, while his two sons lived separately, one in the same village and one in Berhampur, a police officer said.

The man allegedly set himself on fire after pouring kerosene in the backyard of his house, while his wife Kuni was busy with household chores, he said.

The family members and villagers tried to save him and rushed him to a nearby community health centre in Adapada, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The deceased was suffering from different diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and gastroenteritis, among others.

He was depressed for the last few days. This might be the cause of him taking the extreme step, the officer said after conducting of preliminary investigation.

“We have registered an unnatural death case at Pattapur police station and are investigating to ascertain the exact cause behind the self-immolation,” Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Patra said.

Police found a suicide note in his home, where he wrote that no one was responsible for his death.

The deceased’s younger son, Sitaram, said his father was suffering from multiple diseases.

“He was depressed and remained silent for the last few days. But we had no inkling that he would take such a step,” he added.

PTI