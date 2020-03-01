BHUBANESWAR: Organ donation is one of the greatest medical marvels of the twentieth century which has saved the lives of innumerable patients. Disparity between the demand and supply of vital organs is the main issue which plagues the noble cause.

In India, it is estimated that more than a million people suffer from end-stage organ failure, but no more than 3,500 transplants are performed annually. Organ transplantation is the medical procedure that could have given them a second lease of life.

There is a wide gap between the number of organs required and available. it has a pathetic deceased organ donation rate of just 0.26 per million population compared to 26 in the US, 35 in Spain and 36.5 in Croatia.

A recent study confirms that around 9000 people die every year due to cardiac arrest in Odisha.

Every single day, at least 15 patients die waiting for an organ and every 10 minutes a new name is added to this waiting list. India is struggling with an acute shortage of organs for transplantation and the numbers highlight the yawning gap between the number of organs required and the organs available for transplantation.

To create awareness in this regard, a 68 year old biker from Maharashtra Pramod Laxman Mahajan has undertaken a 132-day tour called “Bharat Organ Yatra 2.0” spanning 17,500 kms and 25 states. He just reached Bhubaneswar after visiting Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Berhampur (Odisha) and next will be travelling to West Bengal. In the city, he talked to the local bikers and people about need of organ donation. He aims to end the journey, which began Jan 18, 2020, in Pune May 28 .

Speaking to Orissa POST, Mahajan said, “I donated my kidney 19 years ago to an army jawan who had damaged both his kidneys. After so many years, both the jawan and I are living a happy and healthy life. Despite the absence of one kidney, I am still working and touring on my bike.”

This is his second consecutive pan India Tour. Last year, he covered 19 states (12,500 km) in 100 days and found a place in Limca Book of Records.

Mahajan’s family includes his wife and two sons and two daughters. He has motivated 19 people to donate organs till now.

