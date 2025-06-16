Bhubaneswar: Chairperson of the Sixth State Finance Commission, Dr Arun Kumar Panda, Monday called on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and sought his suggestions for empowerment of local bodies.

The Commission was mandated to recommend transfer of resources from the state government to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Notified Area Councils, for 5 years commencing from April 1, 2026, the CMO said in a statement.

On this occasion, Majhi launched the website of the Odisha State Finance Commission (https:fc.odisha.gov.in). It has been developed to invite suggestions from elected representatives, other stakeholders and individuals.

The website also contains details of previous and current State Finance Commissions.

Apart from Panda, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the statement said.