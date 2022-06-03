Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Seven Telangana residents of an extended family, who were returning home from a vacation to Goa, were burnt to death Friday. The accident happened as their bus overturned and caught fire minutes after hitting a goods vehicle on the outskirts of Kamalapura town here Friday. The bus was carrying 32 passengers, including 30 from the same extended family residing in Hyderabad. This information was given by Kalaburagi district Superintendent of Police Isha Pant. Two others were boys from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“They had gone together on a vacation to Goa,” Pant said. She added that 12 persons sustained minor injuries.

The seven persons – a man, his wife and child; and another man, his wife, child and the woman’s mother from the extended family – got stuck within the bus. They could not get out of the bus which caught fire within minutes of the accident. Others managed to get out of the vehicle in time before the fire engulfed the bus, the police official said.

The bus was heading to Hyderabad from Goa when the accident happened on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway.