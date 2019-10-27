If you have watched Sanju, you must have noted that particular scene where Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt is asked by a biographer played by Anushka Sharma about the number of women who have been in his life.
Sanjay Dutt is now happily married to Manyata and a father to twins is rumoured to have had many affairs. So who are they? And will the movie show all of them?
- Tina Munim: Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani) was Sanjay Dutt’s first major love. The two were childhood friends. Sanjay and Tina’s love story grew stronger when they starred opposite each other in Sanju’s debut movie ‘Rocky’ in 1981. Everything would have probably gone smoothly but Sanjay took to drugs to cope with the grief following the death of his mother, Nargis. As he turned to addiction, Tina moved away from his life and their relationship ended forever.
- Richa Sharma: Richa Sharma was Sanjay Dutt’s first wife and the mother to his firstborn, Trishala. Sanjay and Richa met at the muhurat of a movie. After a long courtship, Sanjay proposed Richa when she was shooting ‘Aag Hi Aag’ (1987) in Ooty. The same year, the couple got married and Richa left the industry. The two soon became parents to Trishala. But two years after their marriage, Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour. She went back to her parent’s home in the US for treatment. Richa died in 1996 in New York.
- Madhuri Dixit: Tabloid stories rotated around their so-called romance, which was strengthened during the shooting of 1991 blockbuster ‘Saajan’. It is believed that the two were planning to get married but then the 1993 bomb blast happened. Sanjay was arrested under TADA and this affair ended.
- Rhea Pillai: Sanjay Dutt was believed to be in a relationship with Pillai after Madhuri left the actor’s life. Pillai became Dutt’s second wife when they married in 1998. There were troubles in the relationship which lasted till 2005.
- Nadia Durrani: Nadia Durrani was half-Afghan. Tabloids claim that Durrani came into Dutt’s life when the actor was married to Pillai. It is believed that Durrani even visited Dutt on the sets of ‘Kaante’ in the US, which enraged Pillai who had earlier ignored the matter. It is unclear when the relationship ended but Durrani simply disappeared out of Dutt’s life.
- Lisa Ray: Just like Dutt has always maintained that he was never in a relationship with Madhuri Dixit, Lisa Ray has stated that she was never in a relationship with Dutt.
- Rekha: It was rumoured that Sanjay Dutt and Rekha, who is much older to him, had got married secretly. They were believed to have grown close during the shooting of a movie in 1984. Dutt had to officially deny any such affair. Now, Dutt is happily married to Manyaata.