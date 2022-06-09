Balasore: Police have cracked the murder mystery of Satyabrat Das, a native of Chandipur Road in Balasore district and arrested seven people in this connection. Addressing a presser here Wednesday, eastern range Inspector General (IG) Himanshu Lal and SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said that the murder was fallout of a land dispute and financial transactions.

The main accused, identified as Anna, was a native of West Bengal while six others are from Balasore and Bhadrak. Police also revealed that the seven accused murdered Satyabrat, but did not flee the place. They sat near the body for hours crying in a bid to hoodwink the police. Satyabrat was working at a liquor shop in Balaramgadi area.

The shop was owned by one Naba Ray. The main accused had bought three plots from Naba Ray. However, Satyabrat had taken away money from Anna and misappropriated it. Naba after coming to know about it murdered Satyabrat with help of six others June 3 night.