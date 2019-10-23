Jaleswar: Even as dengue has been spreading its tentacles in Jaleswar in Balasore district, it has been a cause of concern for the health department officials.

It is alleged that the health department has been taking up several preventive measures, but their action has no impact on disease.

Seven people were down with dengue at Belabari and Sukhadukhia villages in Sikharpur panchayat. The people in the two villages were panicked over the spread of the disease.

The affected persons were identified as Arati Das, 55, Basanti Das , 53, Suryakant Das, 35, Jagannath Das, 40, Shyamsundar Das, 50, and Kanhu Das, 52. They were admitted to various hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

Villagers have demanded intensive drive by the health department officials to contain the spread of the disease.

Last month, several other people were diagnosed with dengue in the area.

It was found that most of the people, particularly those who had gone outside the state in search of jobs, were found to be down with dengue.

Biseswar Giri, 22, of Laxmannath panchayat was working in Hyderabad. He felt sick and returned home a few days ago. He tested positive for dengue.

Similarly, Kalicharan Das, 21, of Gobalghata was in Hyderabad. When he fell sick, he returned to his house some days ago. His blood samples tested positive for dengue.

People in Jaleswar demanded that the Health department authorities should pay heed to prevention of the disease in the area.