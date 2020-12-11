Nilagiri: A seven-year-old boy was critically injured after a mobile phone battery exploded in his hands at Chekamara village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district Friday. The accident occurred when the boy was playing with it. The injured kid has been identified as Chandrakanta Singh, son of Tuna Singh.

With injuries to his chest and belly, Chandrakanta has been admitted to the Nilagiri government hospital. His condition is stated to be stable now.

Cases of children suffering injuries from either mobile phones or batteries exploding are being reported at regular intervals.

Notably, a similar incident occurred in Koraput last month when a one-year-old girl suffered burn injuries after a mobile phone exploded on the bed where she was sleeping.

Rohit Nachika of Bilangsil village under Laxmipur block in Koraput district had bought a mobile phone for Rs 1,500 a year ago. He charged the phone and then removed it from the plug. He then kept it on the bed where his daughter and wife were sleeping. However, late in the night the phone exploded injuring the infant severely.

PNN