Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police have arrested 70 persons Friday for allegedly travelling in a truck amid the nationwide lockdown for COVID-19 spread.

Sources said that they had boarded the truck at Belpahar and Brajarajnagar and were heading towards Bihar in the vehicle. Acting on a tip off, the police officials intercepted the truck near Gandhi Chhak under Brajrajnagar police limits and arrested them.

Police have registered a case in this connection. Necessary action will be taken as per the direction of the Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, said Brajrajnagar SDPO Dilip Das.

It is worth mentioning that in the wake of the lockdown for COVID-19, the state government has restricted congregation of more than seven individuals at one place.

PNN