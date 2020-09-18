Bhubaneswar: Close to 70 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in Odisha are under home isolation, a top official said Friday.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department Friday launched a programme to facilitate daily interaction between expert doctors, COVID-19 patients under home isolation and their caregivers.

Odisha Director, National Health Mission, Shalini Pandit Friday held a press conference to make the announcement. She said that the programme would be conducted for the next seven days where patients can raise their concerns to get authentic information and ways to better manage home isolation.

“We have decided that every day for the next seven days our doctors will give information on management of COVID-19 under Home Isolation to allay the fears of the patients. These doctors from different fields will try to answer the most common concerns of the patients and their caregivers,” she said.

She also said that in Odisha, close to 70 per cent of the active cases are under home isolation. “In Odisha, 70 per cent of the patients of the pandemic are under home isolation. This also includes ministers, MLAs and higher officials. The recovery rate under isolation has been quite good,” she said.

The official said that Odisha is in a very good position in the fight against COVID-19. “If we compare our testing nationally, it is quite high. We are now able to conduct 50,000 tests every day. Our positivity rate has been low and the recovery rate is quite high. The death rate in the state is as low as 0.4 per cent, which is a good sign. We are a state with one of the lowest mortality rate in the world.”

The health official said that more researches on the pandemic and its management have helped the state to manage the disease better.