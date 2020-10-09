New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally of cases went past the 69-lakh mark with 70,496 infections being reported in a day. However, the active cases of COVID-19 infection fell below the nine-lakh mark after a month comprising 12.94 per cent of the total caseload. This information was shared Friday by the Union Health Ministry.

The total COVID-19 cases in Indian mounted to 69,06,151. The death toll climbed to 1,06,490 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8.00am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 59,06,069 pushing the recovery rate to 85.52 per cent, while there are 8,93,592 active cases of coronavirus infection in India. The COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.54 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh September 16 and crossed 60 lakh September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested Thursday.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi continue to be some of the worst-affected states. Delhi has logged nearly 3,01,000 COVID-19 cases so far and the death toll stands at 5,653.