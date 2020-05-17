Keonjhar: The construction of the 72 feet high chariot of Baladevjew for the upcoming Rath Yatra is underway in full swing here. Lord Baladevjew is revered as the presiding deity of Keonjhar district, a report said.

The chariot constructed every year for Baladevjew is acclaimed to be the tallest one in the world. This has added sheen to the annual proceedings every year.

This year however, amid the coronavirus crisis, celebrations are expected to be muted. However, there is no let up on construction of the ‘tallest’ chariot. Due to the lockdown restrictions, social distancing norms are being strictly implemented during the construction of the chariot at the Baladevjew temple ‘Ratha Khala’.

“We started construction of the chariot May 11. However, we are confident that we will able to finish the assignment on time,” chief servitor Indramani Moharana informed Sunday.

Sub-collector Ramachandra Kisku informed that 30 servitors are engaged in the construction of the chariot. “All have been asked to strictly adhere to social distancing norms,” said Kisku.