Bijepur: Seventy two per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the Bijepur Assembly constituency by-poll which ended at 5.00pm Monday. Giving this information, DIPRO Kalyani Dash said that there have been no reports about any untoward incidents during the by-poll.

The voting started at 7.00am at 285 booths. Prior to the commencement of polling, mock polling was conducted at 5.30am in the booths for the smooth conduct of elections.

It should be stated here that out of the 285 polling booths, 129 were identified as sensitive and another six were marked hyper-sensitive booths. Eleven model booths were set up with special arrangements for differently-abled persons to exercise their franchise.

