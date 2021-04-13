Bhubaneswar: Even as the celebration of 73rd Capital Foundation Day would be a low-key affair amidst a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, many experts and activists hailed the initiatives taken by civic administration in containing the highly infectious virus.

Experts said that the Capital city of Bhubaneswar has fared better in comparison with other cities in the country. As per reports, five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India’s active Covid-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. Odisha has been reporting more than 1,000 fresh cases for three consecutive days.

Environment expert JK Panigrahi said, “Covid-19 pandemic has taught the mankind many lessons, especially in the management of healthcare facilities and implementing precautionary measures. The administration of the Bhubaneswar City has dealt with this highly infectious disease successfully by undertaking diverse measures to prevent the spread of the virus. As the second cycle of the disease is appearing to be more dreaded, with higher transmission rate, both the administration and the public in general are required to behave more responsibility so as to contain the infection before it takes a heavy toll on us.”

Naba Kishore Pujari, a social activist, said, “Bhubaneswar is much ahead as compared to other cities to have started lockdown, night curfews, travel restrictions and other precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. But as the situation subsided, focus got diluted and people started lowering guards. The state government had instructed authorities to be strict in implementation of wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.” The government must allow vaccines for all now, he added.

Urban planner Piyush Ranjan Rout said, “I think, on this foundation day, we must appreciate the gift that the city founder had given us while carving out the city way back in 1948 with the grid-based neighbourhood planning, which actually ensured people living in those neighborhood not getting affected due to lockdown or infection as each neighborhood streets became children’s play ground, grocery shops became Super Malls and balcony became site for interaction with neighbours maintaining social distancing and terrace became gym for many.”