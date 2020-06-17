Khurda: Dhalapathar area under Bolagarh block in Khurda district is well known for its exquisite designs of handloom curtains. Delicate craftsmanship of the curtains has created its own identity in the country and continues to win hearts of customers for over 74 years.

Local weaver Udayanath Sahu started weaving handloom curtains with typical Odia touch at the time of Indian Independence. He incorporated intricate designs of Konark wheel and temple, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves, Jagannath temple, Dhauli peace pagoda, different avatars of Lord Jagannath, birds and animals, Nabagunjara, Kalash, gods and goddesses into his designs.

Designs of Udayanath have attracted foreign tourists, people from across the state and outside. Initially, he had woven the artwork of Srimandir on a saree design. Later, he focused on his own design and applied them on Pata sarees.

Udayanath switched over to weaving door and window curtains after the demand for handloom products went down. The curtain trade continues to do well. He organised several exhibitions in the state and outside in order to make handloom products of his local community popular.

Udayanath was honoured by then British Governor of Orissa Hawthorn Louis in 1946. Likewise, Shaurashtra Khadi Board and Benaras Khadi Board felicitated him in 1955 and 1956, respectively.

He had established Dhalapathar Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society to promote handlooms in the region during those days. His prolific efforts have helped handloom to excel, local weavers said.

PNN