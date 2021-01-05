Sanaa: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia said they fired 75 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabian border cities in 2020.

In a statement Monday, the group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the militia also fired other 178 ballistic missiles at Yemeni cities in the past year, targeting government military sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said that the militia in the past year launched “267 bomb-laden drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and another 180 drone attacks on the Yemeni government inside the Yemeni cities”.

Last year, the Houthi militia had also intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the attacks had been intercepted, according to the Saudi-led coalition’s statements.

The rebel group intensified attacks on the Yemeni government-held cities in the past year that killed and injured hundreds of people, according to the government’s statements.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi rebels seized control of northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

IANS