Bhubaneswar: The state government has approved 45 projects for construction of 7,656 housing units under Awaas Mission during this financial year.

The state level sanctioning and monitoring committee headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has recently approved the 45 projects to be implemented in 42 urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 230.16 crore. Under the mission, each beneficiary will get Rs 2 lakh assistance, of which Centre will provide Rs 1.50 lakh and state share is Rs 50,000.

The government has also approved the annual capacity building plan worth Rs 12.23 crore for the current financial year. Besides, revised project cost affordable housing project Gadakana, Satyanagar and Subudhipur in Bhubaneswar also approved by the panel. The cost has been revised from Rs 144.20 crore to Rs 184.73 crore. A total of 2,662 housing units will be constructed in these areas.

In October 2015, the state government had launched the Mission to provide housing to urban poor and economically weaker section (EWS) category people. The mission is supplementary to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) that proposes to make houses available to all urban poor.