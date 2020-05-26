Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 79 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 1,517. The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 861. So far 649 persons have recovered from the coronavirus infection while seven have fallen prey to the deadly disease.

Cuttack district reported the maximum number of cases with 16 people infected by the virus. Second in the list is Bolangir district with 14 positive COVID-19 cases. Other districts that reported positive cases are Keonjhar (eight), Kandhamal (seven), Kendrapara (six), Ganjam (five), Balasore, Khurda and Puri (four each), Nayagarh and Dhenkanal (three each), Jajpur (two), Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Angul (one each).

Most of the new cases are migrant workers who have returned from other states, said sources.

